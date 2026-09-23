Shafaq News- Tehran

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander was killed during an operation against an armed group in Sistan and Baluchestan province, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday, describing the group as “enemy-backed terrorists.”

The IRGC identified the officer as Brig. Gen. Hossein Zarifi, commander of the Sajjad Operations Base in Saravan.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has faced recurring unrest and attacks targeting Iranian security forces and the IRGC. Armed opposition groups, including Jaish al-Adl, have claimed responsibility for previous attacks in the province.

Earlier today, the IRGC reported that security forces had dismantled an armed cell in the Jihadabad area of Saravan, killing five of its members and arresting others in a clash.

Security forces recovered several weapons and ammunition from a hideout used by the cell.

The IRGC accused the cell of planning attacks in Sistan and Baluchestan, alleging that the United States and Israel were behind its plans to destabilize the province.