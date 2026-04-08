IRGC maintains full alert amid US-Iran ceasefire talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its forces remain on full alert under directives from Supreme Commander Mojtaba Khamenei, warning that troops are ready to respond to any escalation following the announcement of a two-week truce with the United States.

In a statement, the IRGC pointed out that it “draw on extensive experience from previous confrontations and are prepared to respond to any miscalculation by the enemy,” adding that any new attack would be met with a stronger response.

Earlier today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the ceasefire with the United States was reached on terms aligned with Iran’s principles. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump conditioned the truce on Tehran fully, immediately, and safely reopening the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Washington had received a 10-point Iranian proposal he described as a workable basis for negotiations.

Despite the ceasefire, Kuwait and the UAE reported intercepting drones and missiles targeting oil, power, and desalination facilities, 28 drones were detected in Kuwait, causing material damage, while explosions struck a refinery in southern Iran with no casualties, and no party claimed responsibility for any of the attacks.