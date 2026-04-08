Iran's President calls ceasefire with US a victory achieved on Tehran's terms

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared on Wednesday that the ceasefire with the United States was achieved based on principles set by Iran, describing the agreement as the fruit of the sacrifices made under the leadership of the late Supreme Leader Khamenei and the presence of the Iranian people.

Pezeshkian said Iranians would continue to stand together across all fronts — diplomacy, defense, public mobilization, and civil service.

آتش‌بس با پذیرش اصول کلی مورد نظر ایران، ثمره خون رهبر شهیدمان خامنه‌ای بزرگ و دستاورد حضور همه مردم در صحنه بود. از امروز نیز همچنان کنار هم خواهیم ماند. چه در میدان دیپلماسی، چه در میدان دفاع، چه در صحنه خیابان و چه در عرصه خدمت‌رسانی.#باهم_بودنمان_پیروزی_است — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 8, 2026

US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran earlier today, following nearly 40 days of military tensions across the region. Trump conditioned the halt on Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz fully, immediately, and safely, and said Washington had received a ten-point Iranian proposal he described as a basis for negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Tehran would halt its military operations only if attacks against the country ceased.