Fragile truce: Iran strikes hit Kuwait and UAE

Shafaq News- Kuwait/ Abu Dhabi

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported on Wednesday that their air defenses intercepted multiple Iranian drones and missiles targeting vital facilities across both countries, hours after a ceasefire was declared between Washington and Tehran.

In a post on X, Saud al-Atwan, spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry, indicated that 28 drones were detected, with a large number brought down. Some of the drones targeted critical oil installations, power stations, and water desalination facilities in southern areas, causing significant material damage to infrastructure.

بيان رقم ( 55) صادر عن المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان تتعامل الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية منذ الساعة الثامنة من صباح اليوم ولغاية الآن، لموجة مكثفة من الهجمات الإيرانية المعادية الآثمة، حيث تم التعامل مع عدد (28) طائرة مسيّرة، استهدفت دولة… pic.twitter.com/5bQ3LRHztp — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) April 8, 2026

In the United Arab Emirates, the Defense Ministry confirmed that air defense systems were actively intercepting missile and drone threats in the country’s airspace, adding that sounds heard across several areas were linked to defense systems engaging incoming targets.

Iranian armed forces did not claim responsibility for both attacks.

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/bxRII5tyBm — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 8, 2026

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran following nearly 40 days of military tensions across the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Tehran would halt its military operations only if attacks against the country come to a stop.

Despite the ceasefire, several blasts struck a refinery in southern Iran, with no casualties recorded. In Lebanon, hostilities also appeared to persist, with Benjamin Netanyahu stressing that the ceasefire would not extend to Lebanon, referring to continued Israeli military operations against Hezbollah.