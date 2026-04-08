After the ceasefire: Unclaimed explosions rock Iranian energy facility

Shafaq News- Tehran

Multiple explosions were heard in southern Iran, hours after a ceasefire was declared between Washington and Tehran, Iranian media outlets reported on Wednesday.

According to Mehr News, the blasts struck a refinery in the south of the country, with no casualties recorded. While the extent of the damage remains unclear, no party has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran following nearly 40 days of military tensions across the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also indicated that Tehran would halt its military operations only if attacks against the country come to a stop.

Following the agreement, hostilities between Iran and the United States have ceased, along with exchanges between Iran and Israel. A Hezbollah source speaking to Reuters indicated that the group has also suspended its attacks on Israel under the ceasefire. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) has similarly paused its operations against US assets across Iraq and the region, while strikes on sites linked to the group and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have also been suspended.

Despite the truce, Lebanon remains the only arena where military activity has not subsided, with Israeli operations continuing across the country. In a post on X, Israeli Military Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued urgent warnings to residents in several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Burj al-Barajneh, Tahwitat al-Ghadir, and Chiyah, ordering them to evacuate immediately ahead of expected strikes.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية وخاصة في الأحياء:🔸حارة حريك🔸الغبيري🔸الليلكي🔸الحدث🔸برج البراجنة🔸تحويطة الغدير 🔸الشياح⭕️يواصل جيش الدفاع العمل ومهاجمة البنى التحتية العسكرية التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في مختلف أنحاء الضاحية الجنوبية.⭕️جيش الدفاع لا… pic.twitter.com/AAjbivqWfz — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported artillery shelling in the southern town of Yater, while a drone attack targeted the town of Sharqieh. Another drone strike hit the town of Balat, and one person was killed in an attack targeting a motorcycle in Al-Qasmiya.