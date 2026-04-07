Iran agrees to ceasefire, offers conditional Hormuz passage

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared Wednesday that Iran would halt its military operations if attacks against the country stopped, and offered conditional safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for a two-week period.

"If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations," Araghchi said in a statement.

Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: pic.twitter.com/cEtBNCLnWT — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2026

On the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said safe passage would be possible for two weeks "via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations" — stopping short of the "complete, immediate, and safe opening" Trump had demanded as a condition for the ceasefire.

Araghchi said Iran's response came in response to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's public request, and in light of the US request for negotiations based on its own 15-point proposal, as well as Trump's announcement accepting Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week suspension of all bombing and attacks on Iran, calling it a mutual ceasefire, provided Tehran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "completely, immediately, and safely."