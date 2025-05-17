China’s President hails Baghdad Summit, pledges deeper Arab cooperation

Shafaq News/ Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday congratulated Iraq and the Arab League for the successful conclusion of the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, reaffirming China’s commitment to expanding strategic cooperation ahead of the next China-Arab States Summit in 2026.

In a message to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Jinping praised the Arab League’s eight-decade legacy of promoting unity, sovereignty, and peace, stating, “The Arab League has championed solidarity, self-reliance, and the collective voice of the Arab people.”

Jinping underscored the rising influence of Arab nations in global affairs, crediting them with advancing justice, defending multilateralism, and amplifying the voice of the Global South amid international upheaval.

He also described the China-Arab partnership as “a model for cooperation among developing countries,” citing the 2022 summit in Riyadh as a foundation for joint progress. Looking ahead, Jinping voiced optimism that the 2026 summit in China would further elevate the relationship, calling it “another historic milestone.”

Pledging continued support for Arab priorities, the Chinese President vowed to strengthen political trust, expand trade and investment, deepen cultural ties, and support shared modernization goals, affirming, “China will remain a reliable partner to Arab nations.”

The Baghdad Summit on Saturday gathered six heads of state and senior officials—including prime ministers, foreign ministers, and special envoys—from across the Arab world.