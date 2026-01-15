Canada confirms death of citizen in Iran, urges end to violence

Shafaq News– Ottawa

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced on Thursday the death of a Canadian citizen during protests in Iran, accusing Tehran of responsibility for the killing.

Posting on X, Anand said, “Peaceful protests by the Iranian people, - asking that their voices be heard in the face of the Iranian regime’s repression and ongoing human rights violations - have led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life.”

She called for ending the violence, expressing Canada’s condemnation of the “Iranian regime’s violence.”

I have just learned that a Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities. Our consular officials are in contact with the victim’s family in Canada and my deepest condolences are with them at this time. Peaceful protests by the Iranian people - asking… — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) January 15, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian authorities urged their nationals residing in Iran to leave the country immediately, citing escalating political and security tensions.

In a statement, the Canadian government advised against travel to Iran due to nationwide protests, regional tensions, and an increased risk of arrest and the unpredictable enforcement of local laws.

“If you are in Iran, you should leave immediately if it is safe to do so,” the statement said, adding that Canada’s ability to provide consular services in Iran is “extremely limited.”

Iran’s nationwide protests erupted on December 28 after the rial collapsed to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, driving sharp increases in food prices and inflation before spreading nationwide. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 2,571 people have been killed so far, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not involved in demonstrations. Iranian officials have acknowledged an overall death toll of around 2,000.