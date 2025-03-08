Iran: Violence in Syria could fuel Israeli provocations

Shafaq News/ Iran has voiced deep concern over the rising violence and instability in Syria, emphasizing that Tehran is closely monitoring developments across the country, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday.

Baghaei reaffirmed Iran’s longstanding position on preserving Syria’s security, stability, and territorial integrity to “create the necessary conditions for all ethnic groups and strata of Syrian society to live peacefully together, as well as the necessity of preserving the territorial integrity and unity of Syria, especially against the acts of aggression and threats by the occupying Zionist regime.”

His remarks come amid heightened tensions in Syria’s coastal region, where clashes between loyalists of the ousted Bashar al-Assad government and forces of the transitional administration have intensified. The violence has left hundreds dead and displaced thousands, prompting Damascus to deploy reinforcements to key cities and Alawite-majority areas that were historically strongholds of Al-Assad’s rule.

The Iranian official called on Syria’s interim government to protect all citizens, strongly opposing insecurity, violence, and harm to civilians, regardless of their ethnic or tribal affiliations, warning that the ongoing instability could provide a gateway for third-party actors, particularly Israel, to exploit the crisis and escalate tensions further.

Iran, a key ally of Al-Assad throughout the Syrian conflict, has provided military and economic support to Damascus. Now, it has adopted a cautious stance toward Syria’s new administration, neither openly opposing it nor officially recognizing or engaging with it directly.