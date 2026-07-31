Beijing: No Chinese hurt in Iran’s Kuwait attack

Shafaq News- Beijing

China denied on Friday that any of its nationals were injured in the Iranian attack on a company building in Kuwait on July 30.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press conference that China urged Kuwait to take effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions.

According to the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry, the attack targeted a building belonging to a Chinese company in northern Kuwait, killing one worker and causing extensive damage to the facility.