Hamas agrees Gaza arms framework linked to Israeli withdrawal

Shafaq News- Gaza

Hamas and other Palestinian factions have agreed to a draft framework for gradually placing weapons in Gaza under Palestinian control, tying the process to Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and a broader political settlement for the enclave.

A draft reviewed by Shafaq News sets a 14-day period to prepare a timetable for registering and storing arms, with any extension requiring approval from the International Verification Committee and agreement among the parties on the roadmap.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) would hold sole authority over the weapons, while Palestinian factions would participate in implementation and the International Verification Committee, supported by the International Stabilization Force, would oversee compliance. The framework rules out transferring them to Israel or any non-Palestinian party.

Implementation would begin once the NCAG enters Gaza, the International Stabilization Force deploys, and commitments under the Sharm El-Sheikh Protocol are fulfilled. Heavy weapons, production facilities, depots, and tunnels would be addressed first, with each stage matched by an Israeli pullback from corresponding areas.

Hamas negotiator Ghazi Hamad told Al Jazeera that the talks had been “difficult,” stressing that implementation depended on Israel fulfilling its commitments.

US President Donald Trump characterized the deal more broadly, writing on Truth Social on Thursday that the Board of Peace had reached an agreement for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas and other armed groups. He outlined a phased Israeli withdrawal as the International Stabilization Force and a new Palestinian police force take over security duties.

Board of Peace representative Nikolay Mladenov urged support for the NCAG to assume governance in Gaza, linking reconstruction to a political process toward “peaceful coexistence with Israel.”

The latest negotiations began on Wednesday in Egypt’s New Alamein, where Hamas met Egyptian officials alongside Qatari and Turkish mediators. Palestinian factions and mediators have been negotiating the second phase of Trump’s Gaza plan since June 6.