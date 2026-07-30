Kuwait: Fatal Iranian strike hits Chinese firm

Kuwait: Fatal Iranian strike hits Chinese firm
2026-07-30T10:25:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

An Iranian attack on a Chinese company’s building in northern Kuwait killed one employee and caused extensive damage, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan noted that authorities responded immediately after the incident and began taking the necessary measures in coordination with relevant agencies.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed that its forces had “successfully completed a dense wave of strikes” against dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites inside Iran, linking the operation to Tehran’s earlier attempted missile salvos against US forces in the region.

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