IRGC destroys US F-35 jets in Jordan

Shafaq News- Amman

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday it destroyed three US F-35 fighter jets and damaged three others in a ballistic missile strike on a US-operated air base in Jordan, in “retaliation for a US strike on Iran.”

The IRGC explained in a statement that its Aerospace Force struck an aircraft parking area and a maintenance hangar at Al-Azraq Air Base, also known as Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, which hosts F-35 jets used in joint US-Jordanian operations. Alongside the aircraft losses, the Guard said several US officers and maintenance personnel were killed in the strike.

Jordan's armed forces stated that they had thwarted the Iranian attempt and intercepted five missiles without reporting the aircraft losses. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) did not comment on the incident.

The IRGC said the strike was a response to a US attack before dawn on Qeshm Island in southern Iran, which killed a father, a mother, and one of the family's children, and wounded two other children.

CENTCOM struck earlier today dozens of Guards targets inside Iran in a roughly two-hour operation, describing the sites as military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance positions, and maritime capabilities.

In a separate statement on Thursday, the IRGC claimed that three of its members were killed in a US missile strike on Zanjan province in northern Iran.