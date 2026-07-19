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Kuwait condemns Iranian strike on power, water facility

Kuwait condemns Iranian strike on power, water facility
2026-07-19T18:45:21+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait held Iran fully responsible on Sunday for an attack on a power generation and water desalination plant, warning of the legal, moral, and security consequences of the strike.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that the repeated deliberate targeting of critical civilian infrastructure marks a dangerous escalation and poses a serious threat to civilian safety and security. “The strike is a violation of international law, international humanitarian law, the United Nations Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.”

Kuwait reserves the full right to take all necessary measures to protect its security, territory, and vital facilities against any aggression or threat, the ministry added, citing the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Earlier today, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity said an Iranian assault on one of the country's power generation and water desalination plants for the second time in two days, sparking a fire and affecting a large number of electricity generation units.

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