$10M+ Daquq Bridge reopens in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The Iraqi Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities opened the rebuilt Daquq Bridge in Kirkuk province on Monday, the provincial Roads and Bridges Director Ali Akbar told Shafaq News.

Akbar said the one-kilometer-long, 12.5-meter-wide bridge had officially entered service on the “strategic” Baghdad-Kirkuk route, which connects northern Iraq with central and southern provinces and carries traffic toward the Kurdistan Region.

Completed in 200 days at a cost of 13.307 billion Iraqi dinars (about $10.2M), the project is expected to “reduce congestion, shorten travel times, improve road safety, and facilitate passenger and freight movement between provinces.”

Work included removing 48 concrete spans damaged by floods in Wadi Al-Shay, constructing a new concrete bridge, installing lighting and road markings, reinforcing the approaches, and lining the watercourse.

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