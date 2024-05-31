Iraqis skeptical of new Baghdad bridges' upkeep as defects begin to emerge

Shafaq News/ The residents of the Iraqi capital are skeptical about the long-term maintenance of recently opened bridges in Baghdad, a key element in the government's plan to ease chronic traffic congestion.

Social media videos purportedly show defects in the new bridges, raising concerns about potential neglect and a lack of commitment to sustained upkeep.

"We're worried about these new bridges not being maintained properly, especially after seeing videos suggesting construction flaws," residents told Shafaq News agency.

"These projects aimed to relieve traffic jams," they added. "Any closures or lack of maintenance would render them useless. Baghdad desperately needs more of these projects, but their long-term functionality is now in question."

In October 2023, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani launched the first phase of the traffic decongestion plan, which included four projects. These include a bridge and tunnel at the Fine Arts Intersection, development of the Rasheed Camp-Dora Expressway intersection, the Qurtaba-Bur Saeed Street intersection revamp, and a new road connecting the Mohammed Al-Qasim Expressway with the Kirkuk-Baghdad highway.

Government officials have assured the public of their commitment to regular maintenance. However, citizens remain wary, demanding concrete assurances regarding the bridges' upkeep.