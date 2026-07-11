Kirkuk readies $10M Daquq Bridge to ease traffic

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk is set to open the Daquq Bridge to traffic soon, boosting transport on one of northern Iraq’s busiest highways linking Baghdad, Kirkuk, and the Kurdistan Region, a senior official told Shafaq News on Saturday.

According to Ali Akbar, director of the province’s Roads and Bridges Directorate, only final finishing work and technical inspections remain before the bridge opens to motorists. Construction took 200 days and cost 13.307 billion Iraqi dinars ($10.2 million).

“The project was built in line with approved engineering and technical standards to ensure it can safely handle heavy traffic and vehicle loads,” he explained, noting that once open, the crossing will reduce congestion, shorten travel times, improve road safety, and facilitate the movement of passengers and freight between Iraq’s provinces.

Akbar also noted that the Directorate is continuing work on several infrastructure projects across Kirkuk to expand and modernize the province’s road and bridge network and improve traffic flow.

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