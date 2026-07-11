Iran, Oman advance Hormuz shipping talks

Shafaq News- Muscat

Oman and Iran concluded a new round of political and technical talks in Muscat to restore safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani state news agency reported on Saturday.

The Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi agreed to continue political and technical consultations to finalize arrangements in line with international law, with Araghchi noting that the meeting focused on “appropriate mechanisms” to ensure the safe passage of ships and safeguard maritime navigation amid heightened regional tensions.

سلطنة عُمان والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية تعقدان بمسقط مباحثات حول الملاحة في مضيق هرمز لضمان سلامتها وحريتها في ضوء المعطيات والتداعيات الناجمة عن المستجدات الأخيرة، واتفقتا على مواصلة المباحثات على المستوى الفني والسياسي للتوصّل إلى التوافقات المطلوبة وفقًا للقانون الدولي.… pic.twitter.com/y7K4xkq0UH — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) July 11, 2026

Citing a source familiar with the negotiations, CNN said Muscat had proposed dividing shipping into two maritime corridors, an idea that remains under review.

Axios, quoting a diplomat familiar with the discussions, reported that Qatar has joined the negotiations, which are expected to focus on an agreement to fully restore maritime traffic. Participants are also expected to consider a joint statement supporting unrestricted navigation through the central islands in international waters.

The Strait of Hormuz, separating Iran and Oman, normally carries about 20% of global oil and fuel shipments. Traffic has remained heavily restricted since Feb. 28, after Tehran imposed limitations in response to the US-Israeli war. Washington and Tehran later agreed to resume shipping under a memorandum signed in Switzerland on June 17.

Tehran, according to Axios, opposes reinstating the pre-war navigation regime, under which vessels crossed without paying transit fees, arguing that any future arrangement should reflect the post-conflict security environment. Iran has also begun charging transit fees for ships using the waterway, a move opposed by the United States. US President Donald Trump has previously warned against any attempt by Tehran and Muscat to jointly control the passage, insisting it remain open to international shipping.

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