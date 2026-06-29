Iran threatens unilateral management of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will manage the Strait of Hormuz on its own if Oman does not agree to a joint framework with Tehran, the country's Foreign Ministry stated on Monday.

During a press briefing, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi noted that Tehran views Oman as willing to engage on the issue but has yet to align on a shared mechanism.

"Technical teams from both countries are expected to begin talks in the coming days," he added, stressing that Iran maintains a central role in determining transit routes through the maritime gateway while rejecting proposals for alternative passage systems.

Earlier on Monday, France and Oman reiterated their support for the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, describing it as the governing legal framework for maritime zones, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. They also maintained that Hormuz must remain open and backed unrestricted freedom of navigation.

Iran has begun the practical implementation of a mechanism to collect transit fees from ships passing through the Strait, a move the United States has firmly rejected. US President Donald Trump previously threatened to "blow up" Oman if it attempts to control the maritime corridor in cooperation with Tehran, arguing that the waterway must remain open to all and under the control of no single party.

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