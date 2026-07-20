Hamas selects Khalil Al-Hayya new Political Chief

Shafaq News- Gaza

Hamas has appointed senior official Khalil Al-Hayya as the new head of its political bureau, the group disclosed on Monday, succeeding Yahya Sinwar, who led the movement’s political leadership until his death in an Israeli strike in October 2024.

According to a statement, the appointment follows an internal election process launched by Hamas in May to choose a new leader after Sinwar’s death. Sinwar had assumed the position of political bureau chief after Israel killed former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July 2024.

Born in Gaza in 1960, Al-Hayya is a veteran Hamas figure and a member of group’s political bureau. He previously served as Hamas’ deputy leader in Gaza and has long been involved in the movement’s political activities, representing it in diplomatic engagements, including ceasefire negotiations during the 2023 Gaza war.