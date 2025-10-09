Hamas confirms permanent ceasefire

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Thursday, Hamas Leader Khalil al-Hayya declared that the agreement reached to end hostilities and the Israeli offensive in Gaza includes a permanent ceasefire.

In a statement, he confirmed that the deal facilitates the delivery of humanitarian aid and the reopening of the Rafah crossing.

The arrangement also involves the release of 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 other detainees from Gaza.

Al-Hayya noted that Hamas received guarantees from mediators and the United States to ensure that the terms are fully implemented.

Expressing deep appreciation to mediators, including Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, for their role in facilitating the agreement, he also acknowledged allies in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran, as well as individuals and groups who supported Gaza through humanitarian convoys and public advocacy.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed 67,194 Palestinians and wounded 169,890, the Gaza-run Health Ministry reported.

