Hamas begins process to elect new political leader amidst internal disputes

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hamas announced that it has initiated a process to select a new head for its political bureau following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. The group, which governs the Gaza Strip, is conducting extensive consultations within its leadership and advisory bodies to choose a successor.

The statement from Hamas confirmed the commencement of this process but did not specify a timeline for the election of the new leader.

Sources told Al Arabiya/Al Hadath that Yahya al-Sinwar, a prominent Hamas leader, has rejected the idea of Khaled Meshaal taking over the leadership at this time. Instead, al-Sinwar reportedly favors Khalil al-Hayya, a current member of the political bureau, to succeed Haniyeh.

The sources indicated that al-Sinwar is seeking a leader with strong ties to Iran and Syria, suggesting that the appointment will be temporary until formal elections can be held within Hamas in the coming months.

Haniyeh was killed during a visit to Tehran, an operation that Iran has accused Israel of carrying out. While Israel has not confirmed its involvement in Haniyeh's death, it has acknowledged recent targeted killings, including that of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shokor and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif.

The assassination of Haniyeh has heightened fears of escalating regional tensions, with threats of retaliation from Iran and its affiliated militias. In response, the United States is preparing defensive measures in the Middle East and advocating for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.