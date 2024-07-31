Iran threatens "definitive response" over Haniyeh's assassination

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an Iranian official revealed that the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was carried out by a missile launched from abroad rather than from within Iran.

The source, speaking to Al-Mayadeen TV, stated that such an attack represents "an aggression against Iran and warrants a definitive response."

Hamas claimed in a statement that Haniyeh was "killed in a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, following his participation in the inauguration ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian."

Haniyeh's most recent public appearance was on Tuesday, where he met with President Pezeshkian in Tehran, marking his first encounter with the new Iranian leader since his inauguration.