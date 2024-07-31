Tensions escalate in the Middle East following Hamas leader Haniyeh's assassination

Shafaq News/ The already volatile atmosphere in the Middle East was further inflamed on Wednesday by conflicting reports surrounding the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The assassination occurred after Haniyeh attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, marking his first public appearance with the new leader. Reports indicate that the incident took place at Haniyeh's residence in a veterans' housing area north of Tehran.

Israeli journalist Yoni Ben Menachem reported that the assassination was executed using a missile launched from a submarine. Israeli media suggested that this operation might have involved a mobile missile from an Israeli submarine, potentially guided by the US Navy. This missile strike reportedly resulted in the deaths of Haniyeh and his associate, Waseem Abu Shaban.

In contrast, Al-Mayadeen, a news outlet affiliated with Hezbollah, claimed that a missile fired from abroad was used in the attack. An unnamed Iranian official described this as an "act of aggression against Iran" that "necessitates a decisive response."

In response, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel. Khamenei expressed condolences for Haniyeh, calling him a "courageous leader," and declared that Israel's actions would lead to severe repercussions. He emphasized Iran's obligation to "seek revenge for Haniyeh's death," which occurred on Iranian soil.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also pledged a "severe and painful response" to what it called a crime by the "Zionist regime," and President Pezeshkian asserted that Iran would defend its territorial integrity and make the aggressors "regret their actions."

While no group has officially claimed responsibility, suspicion has swiftly fallen on Israel, which had previously vowed to target Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders in retaliation for the group's October 7 attack on Israeli settlements in Gaza.