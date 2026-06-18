12.5M barrels cross Hormuz after US-Iran deal signed

Shafaq News- Washington

About 12.5 million barrels of oil crossed the Strait of Hormuz overnight, the highest level since the start of the US-Iran conflict, Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday, describing it as an early sign that both sides are complying with the first phase of their agreement.

Speaking at the White House, Vance said Iranian forces had not fired on ships in the strait for a second consecutive night, while US Central Command had allowed more than 10 vessels to pass.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that oil had begun flowing through the Strait of Hormuz and renewed his pledge that Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, ending hostilities and opening a 60-day negotiating period on Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, and broader security issues. Vance cautioned that the US remains prepared for all scenarios if Iran fails to meet its commitments, but said Tehran has complied with the agreement so far.