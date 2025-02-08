11,000 migrants deported to Mexico under Trump

Shafaq News/ Since US President Donald Trump took office on January 20, approximately 11,000 migrants have been deported from the United States to Mexico.

According to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, this total includes about 2,500 non-Mexican nationals. She also confirmed that Mexico has repatriated migrants to Honduras by both air and land, stressing that the process is voluntary. "It is voluntary. We will accompany them to ensure they can return to their home countries," she said.

Earlier this week, Mexico struck a deal with Trump to prevent US tariffs on Mexican goods in exchange for deploying thousands of police officers along the northern border to curb migration.

President Trump, speaking at a briefing with multiple news outlets at the White House, defended the deportations, stating, "We are taking strong action to secure our borders and ensure that those who enter our country illegally are sent back. Mexico is doing its part, and we appreciate their cooperation." He also indicated that the US is expecting to deport around 100,000 individuals in the coming months, as part of efforts to address illegal immigration.