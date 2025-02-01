DOJ purge: Senior FBI officials fired

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has dismissed multiple senior FBI officials in a sweeping overhaul of federal law enforcement, marking one of the most significant purges in years.

According to Bloomberg, several high-ranking FBI officials, including regional field office leaders and Washington-based executives, have vacated their positions. Some resigned under pressure, others retired, while a number were dismissed outright. Among those removed are Jeffrey Veltri, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Miami office, and David Sundberg, Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington Field Office.

DOJ Restructuring Under Trump Administration

President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified efforts to reshape the DOJ, particularly targeting officials who played roles in the Capitol riot probe. According to internal DOJ memos obtained by Reuters, the administration has already dismissed more than a dozen prosecutors involved in cases against Trump, halted civil rights and environmental litigation, and initiated criminal investigations into officials who oppose the president’s immigration policies.

Sources indicate that additional personnel may be reassigned, with some FBI agents directed to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in immigration enforcement operations.

Targeting Capitol Riot Investigators

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove has ordered federal prosecutors to compile a list of DOJ and FBI officials who participated in the January 6 investigation—the largest probe in modern US history. A leaked DOJ memo specifically identified eight FBI officials who were given an ultimatum to resign or face termination. The memo framed their work in the Capitol riot cases as part of what Trump has labeled the “weaponization of government.”

Additionally, the FBI has been directed to provide lists of agents who worked on a 2024 criminal case against Hamas leaders, as well as the now-dismissed prosecutions against Trump led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Concerns Over National Security and Political Purge

At least five senior FBI officials in major cities, including Miami, Philadelphia, Washington, New Orleans, and Las Vegas, have been ordered to resign or be fired. A similar directive was issued to multiple senior officials at FBI headquarters.

Critics warn that the dismissals represent a politically driven purge. Attorney Bradley Moss described the moves as “a raw exercise of presidential authority to remove anyone who prioritized the Constitution over loyalty to Trump.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Mark Warner echoed concerns, warning that the mass firings could undermine national security. In turn, Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee for FBI director, assured lawmakers during his Senate confirmation hearing that he would protect the bureau’s 37,000 employees from political retaliation.

Expanding Crackdown Beyond the FBI

The administration’s crackdown extends beyond the FBI. In a separate move, the DOJ has launched criminal investigations into state and local officials who refuse to comply with Trump’s immigration directives.

In a memo issued Friday, Bove ordered the termination of all probationary prosecutors assigned to January 6-related cases, resulting in approximately 20 dismissals. He also accused the Biden administration of rushing to grant permanent status to these prosecutors following Trump’s election victory in an effort to protect their jobs.