US halts most foreign aid, exempting Israel and Egypt

Shafaq News/ Nearly all US foreign aid has been frozen under a new directive, with exceptions only for Israel, Egypt, and emergency food assistance.

The decision, which comes as part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office, imposes a 90-day suspension on aid while the administration reviews its alignment with Trump’s foreign policy agenda. The memo detailing the freeze has not been publicly released, but it prohibits new funding commitments or extensions of current aid unless specifically approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The freeze does not mention Ukraine, raising concerns that billions of dollars in aid provided under former President Joe Biden may also be affected. Israel and Egypt, two of the largest recipients of US military assistance, are notably spared from the suspension.

Abby Maxman, president of Oxfam America, criticized the suspension, spoke to AP News, stating, “This move creates uncertainty for humanitarian and development programs, preventing aid workers from planning or acting effectively.” She warned it could have “devastating consequences for countless children and families in crisis”.

In contrast, proponents of the freeze argue it is a necessary step. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) praised the decision, saying, “We need to ensure every taxpayer dollar spent overseas advances America’s strategic priorities. This review is long overdue,” according to Politico.

Critics fear the freeze could undermine US global leadership and its ability to address pressing international challenges. In her talk to The Wall Street Journal, Sarah Margon, former director of Human Rights Watch’s Washington office, warned, “By halting aid, the US sends a troubling message to vulnerable communities around the world and risks creating a vacuum that adversaries like China and Russia will eagerly fill”.