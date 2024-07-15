US Judge dismisses case against Trump over alleged illegal classified documents

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a US judge dismissed the criminal case against former President Donald Trump for allegedly holding classified documents illegally, delivering another significant legal victory amidst multiple indictments.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump in Florida, ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith lacked the lawful authority for his appointment, thereby invalidating the case against Trump.

The ruling marks another legal win for Trump, following a recent US Supreme Court decision granting him immunity from prosecution for actions taken during his presidency.

Smith, leading the prosecution, is expected to appeal or potentially refile the charges in Washington, D.C., where the document requests originated. Previous court rulings have affirmed the Justice Department's authority to appoint special counsels for politically sensitive cases.

Cannon's decision casts doubt on the future of a case that posed significant legal risks for Trump, who also faces charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election in federal court in Washington.

The investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents began in 2022, prompted by efforts from the US National Archives and Records Administration to retrieve presidential records from Trump's possession. Allegedly, some documents were stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, with reports suggesting others might have been at a New Jersey property.

The indictment, comprising 37 counts, included charges under the Espionage Act for unauthorized possession of defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Trump's legal team contested Smith's appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland, arguing it violated the Constitution since Smith's office was neither Congress-created nor Senate-confirmed. Smith's office defended the appointment, citing established practices for handling politically sensitive investigations.

Judge Cannon's ruling, part of a series favoring Trump's defense, follows delays she imposed on the trial amid Trump's legal challenges. She allowed external lawyers, including Trump-aligned advocates, to argue against Smith's appointment in court.

Former Trump aides Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira also faced charges related to obstructing the investigation.

The case sparked controversy, with a Trump supporter fatally shot while attempting to enter an FBI office days after searches at Trump's properties in 2022.

The investigation prompted similar document returns by President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, though neither faced criminal charges.