Meta settles Trump lawsuit for $25M over account suspension

Shafaq News/ Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has agreed to pay approximately $25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump over the suspension of his accounts following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Trump had sued Meta, Twitter (now X), and Alphabet (Google’s parent company), along with their CEOs, alleging that they unlawfully suppressed conservative viewpoints.

His Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended in the aftermath of the Capitol riot and his speech reiterating false claims of widespread election fraud.

Under the settlement, $22 million will be allocated to the Trump Presidential Library Fund, while the remainder will cover legal fees and compensation for other plaintiffs in the case.