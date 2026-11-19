Shafaq News- Damascus

More than 153,000 trucks crossed Syria’s Al-Tanf border post with Iraq between its reopening on March 31, 2026, and the end of October, Syria’s General Authority for Borders and Customs announced on Thursday.

The total included approximately 22,000 import trucks, 5,300 export trucks, and 126,000 transit trucks, including 123,678 oil tankers, highlighting the crossing’s role as “a key trade route connecting Syria with Iraq and neighboring countries.”

The agency also reported ongoing construction and rehabilitation work to expand capacity and accommodate growing freight traffic at the crossing, which links Syria’s Homs province with Iraq’s Al-Anbar province through the Al-Waleed border post.

The border between Syria and Iraq stretches for about 600 kilometers and includes three main official land crossings: Al-Yarubiyah-Rabia, linking Al-Hasakah and Nineveh; Al-Bukamal-Al-Qaim, connecting Deir ez-Zor and Al-Anbar; and Al-Tanf-Al-Waleed, near the Syria-Iraq-Jordan tri-border area. The Semalka-Faysh Khabur crossing over the Tigris River also links northeastern Syria with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

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