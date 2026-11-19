Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi anti-corruption criminal court sentenced media figure Qusay Shafiq to one year in prison on Thursday in an extortion case, while ordering his release in two other cases, an informed source told Shafaq News.

Shafiq, a political talk show host, activist, and university lecturer, was arrested on September 7, 2026, over extortion allegations. Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad announced the arrest at the time, claiming that Shafiq had been caught in the act.

In 2022, Shafiq was also arrested over social media posts addressing corruption allegations and criticizing government financial policies, according to the Journalist Support Committee. Baghdad's Al-Karkh Court of First Instance subsequently ordered his release and closed five cases filed against him in April of that year.