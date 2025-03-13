The Cost of Sensationalism: is appearance undermining Iraq’s media professionalism?

Shafaq News / Iraq’s media landscape has expanded significantly since 2003, with the rise of numerous television and radio stations, newspapers, and digital platforms. However, this growth has been accompanied by increasing concerns over declining professionalism, with many media professionals and experts pointing to fundamental issues, including inadequate qualifications, poor discussion management, and an overemphasis on appearance rather than journalistic competence.

Growing Industry Vs. Mounting Challenges

The Iraqi media sector has seen a rapid increase in outlets broadcasting in multiple languages, with over 100 radio stations and 150 television stations operating as of 2020. This expansion, driven by political shifts and greater openness, has led to a diverse range of programming covering political, social, and cultural topics. However, the pursuit of higher viewership and audience engagement has pushed many channels toward sensationalism, sometimes at the cost of journalistic integrity and quality reporting.

According to a 2019 survey of 100 Iraqi journalists, 44% avoided covering corruption-related stories due to political pressures, with 10% explicitly prohibited by their media institutions from reporting on such topics.

Media experts have identified multiple areas of concern, particularly the qualifications and conduct of television presenters. Some networks have been accused of prioritizing appearance—especially for female hosts—over professional skills, leading to numerous on-air errors and a decline in content quality.

Media professional Mohammad Salam told Shafaq News Agency that the lack of cultural awareness, poor discussion management, and unprofessional behavior among some presenters have harmed the industry’s credibility.

“The broadcasters must possess broad knowledge, strong communication skills, and the ability to engage in meaningful discussions without resorting to sensationalism or unproductive arguments.”

Regulatory Efforts and Violations

The Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has sought to address these concerns by implementing regulations aimed at maintaining journalistic integrity. According to CMC spokesperson Haidar Al-Alak, Iraqi media content is evaluated based on broadcasting regulations that prohibit hate speech and misinformation while ensuring transparency and accuracy.

Al-Alak also noted that media outlets must adhere to societal norms, avoiding inappropriate language and content. “Violators receive warnings and are required to pledge non-recurrence. Repeated infractions can lead to stricter measures, including the suspension of specific presenters or entire programs,” he explained.

“Amateurs" and Ethical Concerns

Despite regulatory efforts, several media professionals argue that major challenges remain. Mohammad Al-Kaabi highlighted what he described as “catastrophic violations” by some presenters, particularly female hosts, who “fail to maintain appropriate language, discussion etiquette, and professional conduct.”

Similarly, media academic Hassan Al-Shammari criticized media institutions for hiring individuals based primarily on appearance rather than cultural or journalistic qualifications. “Some presenters struggle with language proficiency and lack the necessary skills to engage audiences effectively.”

"Media work requires both professional and ethical responsibility," he said, stressing that presenters should be well-versed in language, culture, and critical thinking rather than relying solely on their looks.

Adnan Al-Arabi, Director of Relations and Media at the Iraqi Union of Radio and Television Stations described presenters as “message bearers” who directly influence public opinion. He emphasized that professionalism in handling topics remains a key factor in gaining audience trust.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Alaa Najah, a professor at the College of Media at the University of Baghdad, pointed to a lack of confidence and composure among many Iraqi presenters, criticizing their “emotional reactions, biased questioning, and overreliance on pre-scripted inquiries, which often prevent meaningful discussions.”

Najah also highlighted time mismanagement as a persistent issue in Iraqi media, with some presenters failing to distribute speaking time fairly among guests. Additionally, he stressed that a presenter’s appearance reflects the reputation of the media institution they represent, making professionalism in both conduct and presentation essential.