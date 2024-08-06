University of Baghdad to host international media conference on intercultural dialogue

Shafaq News/ The University of Baghdad’s College of Media is set to host its 17th national and 5th international scientific conference in November, an official statement said on Thursday.

The conference, themed "Media and Its Role in Strengthening Dialogue Between Civilizations," will bring together international researchers and experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing media in the contemporary world.

"The choice of this theme highlights the crucial role that media plays in promoting dialogue and tolerance between civilizations, especially in light of the current challenges facing the international community," said Ammar Taher, Dean of the College of Media, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency.

Taher added that the conference serves as a valuable platform for Iraqi and international researchers to exchange ideas and experiences in the fields of media and communication.

"It also supports the vision of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as well as the University of Baghdad, to enhance Iraq's academic reputation through fostering international cooperation and cultural exchange," he said.

Shukriya Kukuz Al-Siraj, Assistant Dean for Scientific Affairs, explained that the conference will provide researchers from both Iraqi and international universities the opportunity to present their findings on topics related to intellectual convergence and constructive scientific dialogue between civilizations.

"The conference includes a series of scientific sessions and workshops aimed at discussing the role of media in promoting dialogue and understanding between peoples, and highlighting successful experiences in this field," al-Siraj said. "It is a platform for researchers to present their research papers and discuss them in depth with their colleagues from various countries."

The two-day conference will cover a wide range of topics, including the role of journalism in fostering social cohesion and intercultural dialogue, the effectiveness of digital journalism in countering extremism and hate speech, and the challenges of psychological warfare through media in the context of intercultural dialogue.

Additionally, the conference will address topics related to broadcasting and television, such as the role of satellite channels in promoting positive dialogue and the impact of digital media on spreading culture of dialogue and tolerance.