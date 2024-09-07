Atlantic Council to host conference on Iraq's recovery and development in Washington

Shafaq News/ The US Atlantic Council has announced plans to hold a conference on Iraq in Washington on October 15, bringing together current and former politicians and experts from both the United States and Iraq.

The Council stated it will be "A conference exploring the key challenges and opportunities in advancing the Iraqi energy sector, efforts toward sustainable economic diversification, and the evolving trajectory of US-Iraqi relations."

According to the Atlantic Council, the event, part of its "Iraq Initiative," will be titled "Pathways to Recovery, Development, and Global Partnerships in Iraq."

"The conference will convene a diverse group of leading experts, scholars, and policymakers from both the United States and Iraq, including current and former senior officials."

This year's discussions will focus on "advancing the energy sector, the Iraqi government's efforts toward sustainable economic diversification, and the evolving trajectory of US-Iraqi relationship."

The event will include dynamic panel discussions exploring how Iraq, the United States, and the international community can positively engage with the country as it navigates its unique social, political, economic, and security transformations.

The conference will be hybrid, with both in-person and virtual participation, and will include translation in both Kurdish and Arabic. The in-person sessions will occur at the Atlantic Council Headquarters, 1030 15th St NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC.

The Council concluded, "The Iraq Initiative provides transatlantic and regional policy makers with unique perspectives and analysis on the ongoing challenges and opportunities facing Iraq as the country tries to build an inclusive political system, attract economic investment, and encourage a vibrant civil society."