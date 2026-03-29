Strikes hit two PMF sites in Northern Iraq

Shafaq News- Nineveh/ Saladin

Unknown warplanes struck two positions belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq’s Nineveh and Saladin provinces, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

One strike hit a PMF position near the Agricultural Technical Institute in the Al-Rashidiya area, north of Mosul in Nineveh province. A second strike targeted a site known as “L52” in Tuz Khurmatu, east of Saladin.

At the time of reporting, no information was available on casualties or material damage.