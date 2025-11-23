Iraq security update: Tribal clashes, trafficking network dismantled, family violence

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 23, 2025.

- Tribal Clashes And Arrests (Basra)

Armed clashes broke out at dawn north of Basra as security forces moved in to end a tribal dispute, a security source said. Fourteen suspects were arrested and 15 vehicles used in the clashes were seized.

- Organ Trafficking Suspect Arrested (Baghdad)

Baghdad police arrested a man accused of persuading young people to sell their organs for money.

- Man Held Over Animal Torture Video (Baghdad)

A unit from the Ministry of Interior arrested a man who appeared in a video torturing birds in footage that sparked public outrage.

- ISIS Targets Hit In Airstrikes (Kirkuk)

The Joint Operations Command targeted five key ISIS positions with “precise” airstrikes in Kirkuk. The command reported direct hits, adding that the mission is ongoing and further details will be released later.

- Human Trafficking Network Dismantled (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry's Human Trafficking Directorate reported dismantling a criminal network and arresting seven suspects in Baghdad’s Al-Karkh. In a statement, the directorate said its units freed five victims who had been held by the network, following a “carefully planned” ambush.

- Drug Dealer Detained With 20,000 Pills (Dhi Qar)

A security force in Dhi Qar arrested a "dangerous" drug dealer north of al-Nasiriyah. A source said the suspect was stopped at a security checkpoint, where forces found 20,000 Captagon pills in his possession.

- Girl Killed In Family Shooting (Baghdad)

An intoxicated father was arrested after shooting his family south of Baghdad, killing his daughter and wounding his son and wife, a security source said. Police rushed to the scene after receiving a report of gunfire and found the girl dead and two relatives injured.

- Elderly Man Abandoned At Hospital (Kirkuk)

Medical staff at Kirkuk General Hospital received an elderly man who had been left at the main gate in critical condition. A medical source said the hospital was alerted to his presence outside the entrance with no family members accompanying him, and that doctors noted severe health deterioration and clear signs of neglect.

- Two Students Killed In Traffic Accident (Kirkuk)

A medical source in Hawija district hospital said two third-year students at Hawija Technical College died in a traffic accident while on their way to the college. The crash caused severe injuries that led to their deaths before they reached the hospital.

- Child Rescued, Hit-and-run Driver Caught (Basra, Dhi Qar)

The Civil Defense Directorate reported rescuing a young girl who fell and became trapped in a concrete opening for an optic cable conduit in Al-Qibla area of Basra. The directorate said its rescue teams used hydraulic cutting equipment to cut through the concrete blocks and free the child.

In a separate incident in Dhi Qar, the provincial police command announced the arrest of a driver who fled after running over a child in the Jazira side of al-Nasiriyah.