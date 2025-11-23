Outcry over brutal bird-abuse clip pushes Iraqi forces to act

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested a man on Sunday after he appeared in a widely circulated video torturing birds, a source from the Interior Ministry force told Shafaq News.

The source said that the arrest falls under legal provisions addressing offensive online content and animal abuse, describing the footage as showing “cruel and disturbing acts.”

The incident comes amid growing concern over the open trade and mistreatment of endangered birds in Iraq, where protected species — including falcons and bound eagles — have been displayed and sold despite public criticism.

Earlier this year, the Interior Ministry updated its terminology for content violations, and dozens of warrants have been issued against individuals involved in the production of harmful or abusive material online.

