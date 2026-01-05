Iraq security brief: killings, assaults and investigations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public-safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 5, 2026.

- Body recovered from dam (Kirkuk)

Security sources said the body found inside Al-Khassa Dam north of Kirkuk belongs to a woman. The body was wrapped in a blanket and weighed down, suggesting an attempt to drown the victim. Fishermen discovered the body and alerted authorities. Security forces sealed off the area, recovered the body, and transferred it to the forensic medicine department to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death. An investigation remains ongoing.

- Civil defense member injured in shooting (Kirkuk)

An Iraqi Civil Defense member was injured after unidentified assailants opened fire and assaulted him inside his home in Al-Musalla area of Kirkuk. He sustained several injuries, including a head fracture, and was taken to hospital in stable condition. Security forces imposed a cordon around the area and opened an investigation, with preliminary information pointing to a personal dispute.

- Detainee dies in custody (Al-Muthanna)

A detainee held on murder charges died after suffering a sudden health deterioration while in custody at a police station in the Al-Rumaitha district of Al-Muthanna province. He was transferred to hospital for treatment but died upon arrival. Authorities said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

- Knife assault reported (Dhi Qar)

In a separate incident, intoxicated individuals attacked two brothers with bladed weapons in the Al-Shatra district north of Nasiriyah, seriously wounding one of them. The attackers fled the scene, and security forces opened an inquiry to identify those involved.

- Artillery salute announced for army anniversary (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Defense Ministry announced that artillery units will fire 21 ceremonial rounds on Tuesday morning, January 6, in Baghdad to mark the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Army. The ministry warned that the sounds would be heard in several parts of the capital as part of official celebrations.