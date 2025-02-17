EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Parliament to investigate claims of foreign armed groups

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee will investigate reports of foreign armed factions operating in the country, the committee said on Monday, describing the matter as “dangerous.”

Committee member Iskandar Watut told Shafaq News that "the committee has no information regarding the presence of foreign armed factions in official camps in Iraq, but it will investigate through specialized committees."

"If these reports are proven true, it is a dangerous matter, and we will take a firm stance," Watut added. "However, we have found no evidence on the ground through our various communications and sources, including intelligence agencies."

Last week, Iraqi politician Nizar Haidar, residing in Washington, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency the presence of “internationally designated terrorist foreign armed factions” within Iraqi territory.