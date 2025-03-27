Iraq Security Committee calls for PMF Law delay
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s parliamentary Security and
Defense Committee called for removing the second reading of the Popular
Mobilization Forces (PMF) draft law from the agenda.
In a statement, the committee highlighted
"non-compliance with legal timeframes," noting that at least 48 hours
must separate the first and second readings of any draft law to allow for
thorough discussion.
Additionally, the committee stressed the need for further
deliberation, highlighting that the draft law includes detailed provisions and
schedules that require thorough examination. It emphasized the importance of
consulting relevant stakeholders before the second reading to ensure clarity on
technical, administrative, and organizational aspects, safeguard fighters’
rights, and strengthen institutional stability in Iraq.
Yesterday, Iraq’s parliament added the second reading of the
PMF law to its agenda but failed to convene the meeting.
The parliament had completed earlier the first reading of
the PMF draft law, which defines the force’s administrative structure,
including its directorates and brigades. This reading came after the withdrawal
of a separate PMF service and retirement law, which was sent back to the
Council of Ministers amid controversy over its provisions.