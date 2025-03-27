Iraq Security Committee calls for PMF Law delay

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s parliamentary Security and Defense Committee called for removing the second reading of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) draft law from the agenda.

In a statement, the committee highlighted "non-compliance with legal timeframes," noting that at least 48 hours must separate the first and second readings of any draft law to allow for thorough discussion.

Additionally, the committee stressed the need for further deliberation, highlighting that the draft law includes detailed provisions and schedules that require thorough examination. It emphasized the importance of consulting relevant stakeholders before the second reading to ensure clarity on technical, administrative, and organizational aspects, safeguard fighters’ rights, and strengthen institutional stability in Iraq.

Yesterday, Iraq’s parliament added the second reading of the PMF law to its agenda but failed to convene the meeting.

The parliament had completed earlier the first reading of the PMF draft law, which defines the force’s administrative structure, including its directorates and brigades. This reading came after the withdrawal of a separate PMF service and retirement law, which was sent back to the Council of Ministers amid controversy over its provisions.