Iraq Parliament to vote on Halabja Province, PMF laws

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s parliament is set to address several laws, including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law.

Tonight's session agenda featured seven items, such as the vote on the draft Halabja Province Law and the second reading of the PMF Law.

Earlier today, the Halabja Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Iraq’s trade chambers to back its efforts in securing legal recognition for Halabja as Iraq’s 19th province.