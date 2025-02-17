Source: Iraqi Parliament cancels Monday’s session after meeting with Badr Organization

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Parliament's Presidency withdrew the session agenda after the arrival of Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization, at the Parliament building.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News, “The decision to cancel the session followed a meeting between al-Amiri, First Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi, and leaders of political blocs in the [Shiite] Coordination Framework to resolve the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law."

Earlier, MP Abbas al-Jubouri attributed the delay in voting on the PMF Law to a provision that would retire nearly 4,000 fighters from the era of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, which held up the vote.