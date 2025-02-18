Source: Iraq’s CF agrees to pass PMF Law with one condition

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) forces have agreed to pass the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law, conditioned on an amendment to a controversial clause, an informed source said on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an "important" meeting took place on Monday at the home of Hadi Al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization, with most CF leaders in attendance to discuss the process of amending the PMF Law and passing it in line with the institution's significance.

After detailed discussions, the parties agreed to add a clause granting Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani the authority to extend the retirement age by five years for PMF brigade commanders and officials, including PMF’s head Faleh Al-Fayyad, until replacements are found. "The extension will require approval from the PM and the PMF’s head, based on the situation’s needs," he explained.

"All CF forces have agreed to pass the law with the proposed amendment, and it is expected to be voted on in the upcoming session," the source added.