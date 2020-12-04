US draft bill proposes imposing "harsh" sanctions against the Badr Organization

Shafaq News / A draft bill presented in Congress included a call to impose "harsh" sanctions on Badr Organization, led by Hadi Al-Amiri.

"The Badr Organization is a political party that supports the Khomeini revolution in Iran and hopes to import it to Iraq. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard provides training, financing and arming to the organization, and works closely with the Hezbollah Brigades, the Lebanese Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, which are considered terrorist organizations”, the draft said.

Furthermore, the draft law refers to reports that prove that Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis led a group of Iraqi militias, with the support of Iran, to the American embassy in Iraq in December of 2019 and set the building on fire”, adding, “the leader of Badr Organization was accompanying them."

The project says that the organization has a history of targeting Americans and their allies in Iraq, and committing human rights violations by executing Sunni prisoners."