EXCLUSIVE: Iraq's PMF Law set for official approval in upcoming session

Shafaq News/ Iraqi political blocs have agreed to finalize the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law in the next parliamentary session, MP Rafiq Al-Salihi revealed on Monday.

Al-Salhi, from the Al-Sadiqun Bloc, told Shafaq News, “The heads of political blocs, along with Badr Organization head Hadi al-Amiri, held a meeting on Monday to resolve the PMF Law and agreed to include it in the agenda of the upcoming parliamentary session to ensure its official approval.”

"The retirement provision," he added, "will remain unchanged, set at age 60, with Prime Minister [Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani] granted the authority to extend service by an additional five years for qualifying PMF members, based on criteria to be defined."

Earlier today, the Iraqi Parliament's Presidency withdrew the session agenda after the arrival of al-Amiri at the Parliament building. The decision, according to a parliamentary source, followed a meeting between al-Amiri, First Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi, and leaders of political blocs in the Shiite Coordination Framework to resolve the PMF Law.