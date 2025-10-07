Iraq security brief: Rights officer killed, kidnapping foiled, drug ring dismantled

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 7, 2025.

- Rights Department Employee Killed (Wasit)

A legal affairs officer at the Wasit Water Directorate was shot dead in an armed attack in al-Amiriyah, north of Kut. Security forces sealed the area and transferred the body for forensic examination as the assailants fled.

- Drug Ring Dismantled (Najaf)

A joint security team in al-Haydariyah district arrested three suspected drug traffickers, including one foreign national, and seized one kilogram of narcotics during the operation.

- Kidnapping Attempt Foiled (Diyala)

Police in Abu Sayda prevented the abduction of a woman and her three children, arresting all three perpetrators involved — one of whom was the woman’s ex-husband. The detainees were referred to judicial authorities for prosecution.

- Suicide Case (Dhi Qar)

A 19-year-old man took his own life by hanging inside his home in al-Dawayah, northeast of al-Nasiriyah, following a dispute with his father. His body was sent to the forensic department for investigation.