Iraqi rights employee shot dead in Wasit

Shafaq News – Wasit

An Iraqi legal employee of the Wasit Water Directorate was killed on Tuesday in an armed attack north of Kut, the provincial capital.

A police source confirmed to Shafaq News that the victim, Hamsa Jassim, a woman in her thirties who was assigned to the National Security Advisory, came under fire in the al-Amiriyah area, north of the city.

Security forces cordoned off the scene and transferred the body to the forensic department, while the attackers fled toward an unknown destination.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the killing.