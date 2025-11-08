Iraq's Army forbids soldier phones at election centers

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s army banned personnel from using mobile phones while securing polling stations during the upcoming parliamentary elections, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

According to the source, the directive comes from Army Chief General Abdel Amir Rashid Yarallah, who tasked the Military Intelligence and Military Discipline Directorates with collecting phones. The measure is intended to prevent misuse and ensure discipline among troops on election duty.

The restriction will stay in place until voting concludes.

The decision follows reports of soldiers posting videos online that did not reflect official military guidance. Some clips showed personnel jokingly “defeating the enemy,” represented by teachers, while stationed at schools functioning as polling centers.

Iraq is finalizing preparations for the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025, with more than 21.4 million eligible voters, including over 3 million in the Kurdistan Region. Today marks the start of the electoral silence period, as campaigning officially comes to a halt.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know