Drone strike targets PMF unit in Iraq’s Saladin province

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Saturday reported a drone strike targeting the 31st Brigade in the Sinniyah area of Saladin province, with no casualties recorded.

In a statement, the group described the strike, which occurred at approximately 5:54 local time, as a “hostile US-Israeli attack.”

The group did not provide further details on the extent of damage or the origin of the drone.

Earlier this week, a source told Shafaq News that US airstrikes targeting PMF units killed 71 people and injured 196 others.